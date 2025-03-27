I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 12: Can Alina And Jade Save Glen? Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of I May Be a Guild Receptionist saw Glen reveal himself as the Reaper and explain that they are on a hidden floor of the Guild’s private labyrinth. A flashback shows that Glen was once arrogant and cruel until the Guildmaster tasked him with raising an orphan named Lynn to teach him love.

In the labyrinth’s boss room, where his entire team perished, Glen attempted to rewind time using a Dark God’s core implanted in his left hand. However, the power overwhelmed him, and he fully surrendered to it, planning to consume Alina and Silver Sword to increase his strength.

Now fully consumed by the Dark God's core, Glen has become a time-controlling demonic entity, attacking Alina and her allies relentlessly with overwhelming power in I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 12.

With no clear opening to counter him, Alina, Jade, Lululee, and Row will desperately attempt to destroy the core, believing it may be the only way to restore Glen to his original self. Despite the dire situation, they will cling to the possibility of saving him, engaging in a fierce battle against their corrupted former Guildmaster.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 12 will debut in Japan on Saturday, March 30, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. International audiences can expect the episode to be available starting Friday, March 29, with release times varying by region and time zone.

Advertisement

The episode will stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, and English and German dubs are planned, though no other dubs have been confirmed. Fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 12 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the I May Be A Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss To Clock Out On Time anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.