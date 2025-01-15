I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More
Jade discovers Alina's identity, leading to more chaos in town in *I May Be A Guild Receptionist* Episode 2. Don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The premiere of ‘I May Be A Guild Receptionist, But I’ll Solo Any Boss To Clock Out On Time’ introduced Alina, a guild receptionist at Iffole Counter who seeks stable hours and a peaceful life. However, adventurers’ delays and a Hellflame Dragon dungeon boss disrupt her schedule.
This forces her to adopt her secret identity, “The Executioner,” to defeat the dragon with her massive hammer. Her actions cause complications, including the guild investigating her secret persona. Jade, leader of Silver Sword, uncovers her identity and gifts her the dragon’s Relic, which she destroys in frustration.
As Alina struggles to maintain her secret while dealing with workplace conflicts, I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 2 will see Jade persist in recruiting Alina for Silver Sword. The episode will also see Alina recall awakening her Dia Skill two years prior, which she has hidden ever since.
Meanwhile, an adventurer who harbors resentment toward Alina will unleash a colossal clay golem to wreak havoc in town. Alina will face the challenge of handling this chaos without revealing her identity, all while Jade remains determined to involve her in his team.
I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 2 is set to premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, January 18, 2025. International viewers can expect the episode to be released on Friday, January 17, during the day in most regions.
I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 2 will be available internationally on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Those in South and Southeast Asia will be able to stream the series on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.
