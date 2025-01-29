I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 4: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More

The last episode of I May Be a Guild Receptionist saw Alina duel guildmaster Glenn, who conceded defeat while confirming her Dia skill. He revealed the Chalk Tower is a new dungeon, making her dread additional work. He offered to double Iffole Counter’s staff if she raids it once, which she accepted.

She entered with Silver Sword but found adventurers killed by a humanoid monster with Dia skills. Rufus, the sole survivor, threatened to expose her as a monster. Later, Silver Sword reentered without Alina. It is revealed that Rufus was behind the deaths, having used the souls to awaken Silha, though it kills him before facing Silver Sword.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 4 will see Silver Sword continue their dangerous mission in the Chalk Tower without Alina. Meanwhile, she will remain at the guild, trying to focuse on her receptionist duties but too concerned about Jade’s group.

The guidance crystal fragment given to her by Jade will then signal their distress. Realizing the team is in danger, Alina will instinctively rush to the guild’s teleportation device to take action. At the dungeon, the Silver Sword will likely struggle against Silha, only to saved by Alina at the last minute.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 4 will premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, February 1, 2025. International viewers will likely watch the episode on Friday, January 31, with release times varying by region and time zones.

The series will be streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, with English and German dubs planned, though no other dubs have been announced yet. Fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 4 on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.