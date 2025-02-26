I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 8: Alina To Battle Twin Gods; Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of I May Be A Guild Receptionist saw Jessica from the Information Broker’s Guild give Glen a book containing a Secret Quest, which he hid in the Archive. Alina attended the festival with Jade, reluctantly holding his hand after he helped her.

Lululee visited Aiden in prison with Lowe, where Aiden vowed revenge. Heitz broke Aiden out, and his men attacked the festival. Heitz retrieved the book and accepted the quest, aiming to destroy the world’s skill system. However, the Dark Gods, Viena, and Fiena, betrayed and killed him.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 8 will see Alina and Silver Sword confront the twin Dark Gods, Viena, and Fiena. However, the twins’ coordinated attacks with the Dia-Morte skill will end up overwhelming them. Despite the relentless assault, Alina and Jade manage to hold their ground.

However, as the battle continues, the twins will merge into a single, even stronger entity, Vilfiena. With its immense power and unpredictable attacks, the fight will become even more difficult, forcing Alina and the others to find a way to counter this new threat.

I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 8 will premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Most international audiences will watch it on Friday, February 28, 2025, with the release time adjusted to their local time zones.

The fantasy series will stream weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. English and German dubs are planned, with no other dubs confirmed. Fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 8 on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

For more updates from the I May Be A Guild Receptionist, But I’ll Solo Any Boss To Clock Out On Time anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.