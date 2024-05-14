I Parry Everything Anime Confirms July '24 Release Date; Plot & More to Know

Another one of the interesting shows to come out in the summer slate of 2024 will be I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! anime, simply known as I Perry Everything. This week brought new updates, along with a key visual to the floors. Here is all you need to know about the newest updates.

I Parry Everything Anime: Release date

The final release date for the anime's premiere is for the Summer 2024 slate. Thus, I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! anime adaptation is set to come out on July 4, 2024.

Cast and staff updates

As per the update, here is a list of all the credited teammates from the series:

Staff

• Director: Dai Fukuyama (Dark Gathering Episode 1 co-storyboard artist; Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Episode 7; 15, and 52 storyboard artist and director)

• Series composer: Shigeru Murakoshi (Dark Gathering)

• Character designer: Chikako Noma (Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again co-costume prop designer)

• Music composer: Tatsuhiko Saiki (The New Gate co-composer)

• Animation production: OLM

Cast

• Daiki Hamano as Noor

• Maekawa Ryoko as Lynne

• Nanako Mori as Ines Harness

• Jin Yamanoi as King Clays

• Junta Terashima as Rein Clays

• Shinichiro Miki as Sig

• Kenta Miyake as Dandalg

• Megumi Toyoguchi as Mianne

• Toshihiko Seki as Carew

• Hidenari Ugaki as Oken

• Wataru Hatano as Sain

What is the anime about?

As per the official synopsis of the anime, I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! follows Noor is the story of a young man who leaves his mountain home after years of training to become an adventurer. We see that despite having the amazing ability to parry thousands of swords at once, he struggles because he lacks other essential skills. However, he is not aware that the kingdom is under political turmoil.

And so, Noor is determined to pursue his dream of becoming an adventurer, facing many challenges along the way. It will be interesting to see how this story pans out on the screens.

