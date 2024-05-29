I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons Anime Adaptation Announced; All We Know So Far

It was this week through the official Twitter, now X, account of the series that the I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons Anime adaptation was announced. Along with this, the latest teaser visuals were also put out in the public domain. Thus, without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the upcoming series.

I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons Anime: New teaser visuals out

It was from the Twitter, now X, announcement itself that the anime brought out its teaser visuals for the public, reports Anime Trending. The images display the aesthetics of the upcoming series. The three poster-type images also take a look at the characters that the viewers are expected to encounter in the near future. You can check out the visuals right here:

Cast and staff updates

Here is a complete list of credited cast and staff members of the show so far:

Staff

Director : Shinobu Tagashira

: Shinobu Tagashira Writer : Tomoco Kanemaki

: Tomoco Kanemaki Studio : EMT Squared

: EMT Squared Licensed by: Muse Communication (for Southeast Asia)

Cast

Prince Clark : Voiced by Jun Fukuyama

: Voiced by Jun Fukuyama Letty: Voiced by Haruka Shiraishi

We will be sure to update this section with more cast details as they come.

I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons Anime: What is the anime about?

As per the official synopsis by J-Novel Club, the story of I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons revolves around Leticia Dorman, daughter of a duke. We come to know that she has been betrothed and engaged to the Clarke, the prince. Young Leticia has been preparing for her marriage from an early age.

However, it turns out that she secretly hopes for her marriage to break off, and wishes the prince to find interest in another lady. And just as she has wished, the same plays out at the royal ball when the prince finds love in another young lady.

But with the Prince finding that his dancing with another lady can break off his engagement, he is now determined to win Leticia's heart once again. And so, the back and forth. between the two royals makes up for the story of I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons. As the anime prepares to arrive on the screens, it will be interesting to see what the story holds in store for the fans. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

