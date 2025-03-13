I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 11 Sees Wedding Prep Begin; Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons saw Leticia discover a painting of a young boy and girl. During a tea party, Queen Laura misinterpreted Leticia’s complaints about Clarke as affection, claiming he was her childhood love.

Leticia asked Maria and Brianna about love but remained uncertain. While dancing alone, she thought of Clarke and realized the painting depicted them as children. She recalled meeting him by a palace tree, and upon jumping from the tree again, Clarke caught her and confessed his love. At that moment, Leticia realized she had loved Clarke all along.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 11 will follow Leticia and Clarke as they navigate overwhelming wedding preparations. Clarke will inform his father, King Maurice, of his decision to renounce his right to the throne for Leticia’s happiness.

Lyle will overhear and spread the news, triggering a chain reaction—Louis tells Maria, Maria informs Lily, and soon, the entire castle is caught up in the commotion. This unexpected uproar will only complicate matters further for the couple.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 11 will premiere on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. In Japan, it will air on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji and stream on Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Fuji TV’s FOD service.

Internationally, fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll with a subscription. Viewers in Southeast Asia can stream I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 11 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*Release dates and times are accurate at the time of writing and subject to change at the creators’ discretion.