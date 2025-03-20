I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 12: Clarke And Letica Get Married; Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons saw Clarke consider life as a commoner. Lyle overhears him telling the King he would renounce the throne if Leticia asked. Lyle spreads the rumor, leading everyone to believe Clarke and Leticia plan to flee with stolen royal jewelry.

Brianna secretly arranges an escape route. Concerned about political fallout, Neil fears the loss of a Delbaran royal necklace. Leticia angrily confronts Clarke, only to learn he plans to be a great king for her sake. Embarrassed, she flees.

The wedding day arrives, and Leticia realizes her chances to escape are nearly over. I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 12 will see Leticia and Clarke’s grand wedding conclude, though the first night of their marriage looms ahead.

Clarke will gently touch Leticia’s cheek, making her so nervous that she closes her eyes—only for him to unexpectedly fall asleep without doing anything. Their relationship will continue to remain at an impasse, and those around them will take it upon themselves to push the couple closer.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 12 will release on Sunday, March 24, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the episode on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. The series will also stream on Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Fuji TV’s official service ‘FOD,’ among others.

For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll. However, a subscription is required to access the episode on this platform.

