I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Leticia is heading to Aberta to begin a new life with Lily in I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 2, so don’t miss it. Get the recap, release date and more details here.
The first episode of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons introduced seven-year-old Leticia Dorman, the daughter of a duke. The episode followed her journey as she got engaged to Prince Clarke before being sent to the capital with her stern brother, Nadir.
Under Laila Mayer’s harsh tutelage, Leticia endures rigorous lessons on royal etiquette, politics, and more, becoming emotionally withdrawn over the next decade. At a royal ball, Clarke announces his engagement to Lady Brianna, effectively ending his betrothal to Leticia.
Elated, Leticia thanks Brianna and decides to leave royal life behind, persuading Nadir and her maid Lily to accompany her to Aberta. I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 2 will see Leticia begin her ‘peaceful life’ here, enjoying simple pleasures like relaxing on the grass and fishing near her family’s villa.
Her newfound tranquility will then be interrupted when Prince Clarke unexpectedly appears. Circumstances lead them to explore the village together, during which Clarke reveals some ‘startling’ information, so don’t miss it.
I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Japanese fans will also have access to the series on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Hulu, and Fuji TV’s official service ‘FOD,’ among others.
International viewers can stream the English-subtitled version of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 2 on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.