I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The second episode saw Leticia enjoy an idyllic life after moving to Aberta, even gaining the villagers’ affection with her cheerful nature. Clarke suddenly appeared, revealing their engagement was never legally annulled and declaring he will only have heirs with her.

Leticia’s misunderstanding about their breakup is later clarified, and Brianna pleaded with her to take Clarke back, unable to endure royal lessons. Leticia’s attempt to escape was then thwarted when Clarke intercepted her after she tried introducing Brianna to Nadir as a potential suitor.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 3 will continue with Leticia resisting Clarke’s attempts to bring her back to the palace. However, she will ultimately be taken there against her will. During their carriage ride, Clarke’s unexpected closeness will leave Leticia feeling flustered.

Back at the palace, he will ensure she has the freedom she desires, prompting her to reconsider their marriage. However, Leticia will remain unconvinced and will yearn for independence. Driven by this, she will plan another bold attempt to secure her freedom.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 3 will release on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the episode on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. The series will also stream on Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Fuji TV’s official service ‘FOD,’ among others.

For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. However, a subscription is required to access the episode on this platform.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.