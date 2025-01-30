I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Here’s everything you need to know about I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 5, including the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode.
The last episode of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons saw Leticia confined in a room with barred windows. Brianna revealed a romance novel written by Clarke, portraying Leticia falling for him after her failed escapes. Outraged by his manipulation, Leticia distracted herself with Nadir’s childhood game, Death Muffin Roulette.
She eventually found a secret passage but ended up in Clarke’s bedroom. After rejecting his attempts to cuddle, she warned him that she would never speak his name if he touched her. Clarke agreed to respect her space, though he later scheduled nightly visits, infuriating Leticia.
I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 5 will see Leticia notice Clarke smiling at a mysterious woman during a royal gathering. Frustrated and seeking solitude, she will go to the balcony, only to get kidnapped by unidentified figures.
Awakening in a moving carriage, she will find herself with two unfamiliar men who realize they have taken the wrong person. This mix-up will likely cause significant chaos as Leticia deals with her captors and Clarke’s inevitable reaction to her disappearance.
I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 5 will air on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 10 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. The series can also be streamed on Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Fuji TV’s FOD service.
International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required for access. Viewers in Southeast Asia can stream I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 5 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.