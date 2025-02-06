I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons episode saw Leticia mistakenly kidnapped by Prince Louis of Delbaran and his servant Lyle, who were targeting her maid, Maria. Louis, Maria’s childhood friend, wanted to rescue and marry her.

Seeing an opportunity, Leticia insisted they take her to Delbaran so she can live as a commoner. However, they decided to return her instead. Clarke arrived, leading to a childish argument before Nadir intervened. Back at the castle, Maria was furious at Louis, while Brianna suspected Clarke of having an affair.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 6 will see Leticia’s interactions with Clarke turn aggressive as their conflicting feelings cause further misunderstandings. The mysterious woman seen with Clarke is expected to play a key role, possibly influencing Leticia’s perception of him.

Brianna, having noticed this woman, may involve herself further, leading to additional drama. With Prince Louis now staying at the castle, his presence could create new complications, adding to Leticia’s frustration.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 6 is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. In Japan, viewers can watch it on both Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Japanese fans can also stream the series on Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Fuji TV’s FOD service.

International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 6 on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required to access it. Fans in Southeast Asia can tune in to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.