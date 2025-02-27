I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 10: Aria And Tama To Return To Ruine; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Fated Reunion in the Imperial City!’ Arnold informs the party that Emperor Geisel Auschra has summoned them. They travel to the imperial capital, where Vulcan, a former royal smith, is nervous. The emperor thanks them for saving Gladstone, and Lady Belzebuth, a demon ally, arrives.

She warns that four demons plan to unseal the 7th demon king, Mammon. The party trains—Vulcan forges weapons, Julius teaches Stella, Belzebuth instructs Feri and Lily, and Alisha mentors Aria. The demons’ locations are found, including one in Ruine, their home.

I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 10 will center on Aria and her party returning to the town of Ruine. Here, the party will have to confront one of the Four Fiends that has surfaced within the town's labyrinth.

The equipment Vulcan was seen crafting in the imperial capital in the last episode will likely be used in this fight. Given the upcoming episode's title, Aria and Tama will likely show off a new combined power as well.

Titled 'The Powers of Tama and Aria,' I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 10 is set to air at 11 pm JST on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The episode will be broadcast on multiple channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX, BS11, and MT-X.

Japanese fans can also stream it on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, d Anime Store, and ABEMA, while international audiences can watch it on HIDIVE. South and Southeast Asian fans can catch I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 10 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

