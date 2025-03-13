I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 12: Alisha To Face Vasaago’s Army; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 12 will see Alisha, Tama, and the rest of her group defend themselves from Vasaago's demon attack, so don't miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last I'm An S-Rank Behemoth episode saw the group, including Arnold, travel to Lumines. Here, they met village chief Elvan, Amazon warrior Gusione, and Aria's mother, Leona. Aria reunited with her friend Fionne and her elemental cat, Leo.
Elvan showed them the Philosopher's Stone inside a massive tree. Leona reassured Aria of her strength. Gusione attempted to steal the stone, but was later revealed as a demon and killed by Alisha.
Her owl familiar reported the matter to Vasaago, who launched an invasion. Alisha's barrier then weakened, and Julius rallied the defenders. I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 12 will continue this plotline as Aria's party and Lumines' defenders fight against Vasaago's demon horde.
Although Alisha had eliminated the infiltrator, Vasaago's unwavering confidence from the previous episode suggests that more demons may have already infiltrated Lumines. This is likely to create a number of additional threats for the group.
Titled 'Sacred Blade & Beast,' I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 12 will be airing on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on multiple channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX, BS11, and MT-X.
Japanese fans can also stream it on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, d Anime Store, and ABEMA, while international audiences can watch it on HIDIVE. South and Southeast Asian fans can catch I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 12 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.
For more updates from the anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.