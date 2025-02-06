I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 7 will reveal what Reiss has in store for Feri and Lily, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
In ‘Girls of the Wandering Woods,’ Arnold promotes Aria to Rank B. Aria, Stella, and Tama accompany Reiss to transport the dragon skeleton to Gladstone. After repelling monster attacks, they set up camp, where Reiss gives Aria lily of the valley, his late fiancée Eliza’s favorite flower. He mentions an impending war and the need for raw materials.
Upon reaching Gladstone, they explore a labyrinth, encountering Feri, a dryad, and Lily, a fairy, who provide a potion and key. Reiss recognizes the potion as a powerful truth serum. Later, Vulcan heads to Gladstone but encounters a skeleton and sees lily of the valley. Meanwhile, Aria’s group defeats a torrent drake, earning a scroll that grants her holy daggers.
Feri and Lily are then kidnapped, and Reiss, speaking to Eliza’s portrait, declares he can bring her back. I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 7 will follow Aria and her group as they track Reiss, who has taken Feri and Lily.
His connection to the undead was hinted at, suggesting he may be trying to resurrect Eliza. This could lead to encounters with necromantic forces, potentially forcing the group into battle. The episode should reveal more about Reiss’s plans and how the Drop of Truth potion ties into it.
Titled ‘Undead on Approach Dark Tales of the Ear!,’ I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 7 is set to air on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Both censored and uncensored versions will be released simultaneously.
The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other Japanese networks. Additionally, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE for Japanese viewers. International audiences can watch I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 7 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.