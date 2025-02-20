I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 9: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last I'm An S-Rank Behemoth episode, ‘The Elf Girl Makes a Move,’ saw Arnold promote Aria to Rank A and Stella to Rank B, though Vulcan declines a promotion. Gladstone gifted them a ten-year supply of preserves, but they lacked storage. Arnold suggested they move into a new house, which they accepted.

That night, Tama discovered his evolved behemoth form, further increasing Stella’s attraction to him. The next day, Feri grew a World Tree and Lily created a Fountain of Life, which Vulcan urged them to keep secret. They then entered the dungeon, slaying goblins and a massive troll.

As they bathed, Aria vowed to protect the party as her family. Meanwhile, knights reported to the king and Alisha about the increasing monster attacks, possibly linked to demons. I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 9 will likely see the party travel to the Imperial Capital, where they may learn about this growing monster threat.

As preparations for an impending event unfold, the group may be drawn into political or military discussions. Additionally, the episode could see Sword Saint Alisha make an unexpected appearance, perhaps even providing insight into the rising dangers ahead.

Titled ‘Fated Reunion in the Imperial City!,’ I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 9 will debut on February 22, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Both censored and uncensored versions will be released simultaneously.

In Japan, it will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks. Japanese viewers can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE. International audiences can watch I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 9 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, accessible in select regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.