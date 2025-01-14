I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 3 will see Saito and Akane grow closer as they get to know one another, so don't miss it! Get the release date, expected plot, and more here.
In 'A New Life,' Saito's cousin Shise learned about his marriage to Akane and demanded hush money. Akane also criticized Saito's unhealthy diet and cooked for him, sparking memories of his neglected upbringing and Tenryu's extravagant dinners.
They end up clashing over housework, studying, and hobbies until an accidental bath encounter forces Saito to save a sleeping Akane. Later, advice from friends leads them to compromise and establish house rules. Surviving a day without fighting, Saito began to notice Akane's beauty, questioning whether they truly despise each other.
I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 3 will see Saito and Akane begin bonding through their shared interests, including gaming and watching cat videos. This will all occur while they continue to conceal their marriage.
On their first shopping trip together, they narrowly avoid being discovered by Himari. During Akane's late-night study sessions, Saito will support her by preparing nightly snacks. However, Akane falls ill, presenting Saito with a challenge to care for her amidst their growing connection.
Titled 'My Wife,' I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 3 is scheduled to air on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and additional networks in Japan, as per the official website.
Following the broadcast, international audiences can stream I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 3 with English subtitles on platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, and other services.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.