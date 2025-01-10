I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 2: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 2 is just around the corner with more of Shizuri and Tsukasa’s journey together, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The premiere episode of I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? introduces Tsukasa Atsumi, a salaryman who narrowly avoids death when a kunoichi named Shizuri saves him from falling steel beams.
She reveals that he belongs to a warrior bloodline and is being targeted by supernatural entities called Yoma. To protect him, she insists on a contract to live with him. Tsukasa agrees, only to find Shizuri is a reclusive otaku who spends her days gaming at his expense while promising to guard him from the Yoma.
I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 2 will see Shizuri continue to enjoy her NEET lifestyle while protecting Tsukasa. One day, noticing he forgot his lunch, she will be seen using her ninja skills to deliver it to his workplace.
However, her ninja attire will attract attention, and a video of her goes viral. This will be how a new character is introduced as the footage catches the eye of Ayame Momochi, a kunoichi from Shizuri's village who idolizes her.
I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 2, titled ‘Somehow a Perverted Kunoichi Showed Up,’ will be out on January 12, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, and other channels in Japan.
The episode will also stream on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai simultaneously with the TV airing. Sentai Filmworks has licensed it for streaming on HIDIVE in North America, Australia, and the UK, while Medialink will stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel in South and Southeast Asia.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.