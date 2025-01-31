I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode, 'Somehow I was Targeted by a CPL Kunoichi,' saw Tsukasa play video games with Shizuri and invite her to buy a new computer, which she misinterpreted as a date. Lacking suitable attire, she sought Hina but found Ayame instead, who informed her that Hina is on a date.

Ayame provided clothes and makeup while questioning Shizuri about her relationship with Tsukasa. When Ayame called her a pet, Shizuri reacted angrily. On their outing, Tsukasa defended Shizuri when someone made a similar remark. Before she can confess her feelings, a Yoma attack interrupted them.

During the battle, Tsukasa will realize that Ayame is male in I'm Living With an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 5. Shizuri will remain unaware and become upset after accidentally injuring Tsukasa. Feeling unworthy of protecting him, she will suggest he should choose another kunoichi.

Tsukasa will reassure her by expressing his true feelings. Meanwhile, two new tenants will move in next door—Hina with her master and Ayame. Their unexpected arrival will introduce new chaotic elements into Tsukasa and Shizuri's already complicated situation.

Titled 'For Some Reason Kunoichi Lovers Moved In,' I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 5 will debut on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers may be able to watch it a day earlier, on February 1.

Advertisement

The episode will air in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and other stations. I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 5 will also stream on platforms like U-NEXT, Anime Hodai, and AT-X. Internationally, HIDIVE will stream the series in North America, Australia, and the UK, while Ani-One Asia offers it free on YouTube in Asia and Southeast Asia.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the I'm Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.