Invincible Season 3 Voice Cast: Returning Stars and New Additions, Including a Breaking Bad Reunion

Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible returns for Season 3 with a lineup of familiar voices and notable newcomers. The new season, which premiered yesterday, February 6, 2025, continues Mark Grayson’s journey as he faces mounting threats, including the return of the Viltrumites. Here’s a detailed look at the cast bringing the characters to life.

Invincible Season 3 returning cast members

Steven Yeun reprises his role as Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible. Yeun, recognized for his performances in The Walking Dead, Minari, and Beef, continues to voice the protagonist as he struggles with new challenges in Invincible Season 3.

J.K. Simmons returns as Nolan Grayson, also known as Omni-Man, last seen imprisoned by the Viltrumites. Simmons is known for roles in Whiplash, Juno, and as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man franchise.

Sandra Oh, famous for Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, voices Mark’s mother, Debbie Grayson, in Invincible Season 3. Walton Goggins is back as Cecil Stedman, the director of the Global Defense Agency, following performances in Justified and The Hateful Eight.

Other returning cast members include Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

New additions to Invincible Season 3 cast

Aaron Paul has joined Invincible Season 3 as Powerplex, a villain seeking revenge on Mark and Omni-Man. Paul is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. His former Breaking Bad co-star Jonathan Banks also joined the cast, with speculation that he will voice Conquest, a fearsome Viltrumite warrior.

Kate Mara lends her voice to Becky Duvall, who, alongside Powerplex, is intent on defeating Invincible. Tzi Ma voices Mr. Liu, a crime syndicate leader, while Simu Liu plays Multi-Paul, an assassin under Mr. Liu’s command. Xolo Maridueña voices the futuristic twins Fightmaster and Dropkick, and Christian Convery portrays Oliver Grayson, Mark’s younger half-brother.

Invincible Season 3: Additional returning and supporting cast

Invincible Season 3 also features Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, with Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum, and Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith. Other confirmed actors include Chris Diamantopoulos, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in yet-to-be-revealed roles.

With a number of returning fan favorites as well as the many new voices, Invincible Season 3 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can expect new episodes to release weekly after the initial three-episode premiere.

