Is Classroom of the Elite Season 3 on Netflix, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Hulu? Where to watch online, and Streaming details

The third season of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is around the corner and fans are waiting for the first episode to hit the screens. With the Year One Arc finishing off with this season, more is to uncover in the third season than the two that came before. Here is where you can stream the third season, Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Read on.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3: Schedule and number of episodes

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is set to grace screens with a compelling 13-episode run, marking the culmination of the Year One arc. Scheduled to air from January 3, 2024, to March 27, 2024, each episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays, offering fans an eagerly awaited continuation of the beloved series. Yoshihito Nishouji directs this highly anticipated season, with Kishi and Hashimoto returning as chief directors.

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3?

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is exclusively available for streaming on Crunchyroll. As of now, it is not accessible on popular platforms like Netflix or Prime Video. To catch the intriguing continuation of the Year One arc and witness the Strongest Principle of Growth Lies in the Human Choice, fans can subscribe to Crunchyroll, where the 13-episode season will be released weekly on Wednesdays from January 3 to March 27, 2024.

This ensures that viewers can enjoy the final installment of the series, directed by Yoshihito Nishouji, with a runtime of 24 minutes per episode, offering a thrilling and immersive anime experience. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.

