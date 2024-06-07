Is Leviathan Anime Getting Netflix Adaptation? Here's What We Know

The official Twitter account of Netflix Anime has announced that an anime series based on Scott Westerfeld’s Leviathan novel series will be coming to the platform. The series is being produced by Qubic Pictures and Orange.

The announcement also included additional details such as the names of some staff members and the premise of the show. Netflix also revealed a teaser visual for the anime.

The Leviathan anime is coming out next year

On Friday, June 7, 2024, Netflix Anime announced that the Leviathan series will exclusively stream on the platform worldwide in 2025. However, they did not specify a release window. Qubic Pictures and Orange are in charge of the anime. Studio Orange has made quite a name for itself with titles such as Beastars and Trigun Stampede.

It was also announced that Christopher Ferreira will be making his directorial debut with Leviathan, and he thanked Netflix for the opportunity. In addition to him, the staff includes Taika Sakurai and Justin Leach as the show’s producers. Joe Hisaishi is providing the anime with some original songs, with Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinouchi also handling the music for the anime. However, no cast members have been revealed as of yet.

The premise of Leviathan

As mentioned before, the Leviathan anime is based on Scott Westerfeld’s book trilogy of the same name, which was released in 2009. The first book in the series is Leviathan, followed by Behemoth and Goliath. The story is set in the year 1914, just before World War I. This historical fiction focuses on a fugitive prince who meets a girl disguised as a boy, who rides a bioengineered airship called Leviathan.

The teaser visual that Netflix Anime revealed alongside the announcement also included the two main characters of the upcoming series—the prince and the girl dressed as a boy. In addition to the visual, Netflix Anime released a video titled "Next on Netflix Animation: The Preview for 2024 and Beyond." This video included short clips from many upcoming Netflix anime projects, and a short glimpse of the Leviathan anime can be seen at the 47-second mark.

