Is Tomodachi Game Manga Coming To An End In Fall 2024? Here's What We Know

Tomodachi Game, a manga series by Yuki Sato, is set to end in fall 2024, with the 26th and final volume set to launch. The series, which began in December 2013 and ended in August 2020, has been adapted into two live-action drama series, two live-action films, and a TV anime adaptation, which premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series alongside the Japanese broadcast.

Tomodachi Game Manga will end with its 26th volume

The 25th compiled book volume of Yuki Satō's Tomodachi Game manga revealed on Thursday that the series will end with the 26th volume's release in fall.

The story follows Yūichi Katagiri who was taught the value of friendship when he was young, and it is thanks to his group of four friends that he is able to enjoy high school life today. When their class's school trip funds are stolen, the five are dragged into the mysterious Tomodachi Game as a result of someone's debt. The friendship of the five will be put to the ultimate test against the promise of wealth there.

The English dub by Crunchyroll premiered on April 19, 2022. Here’s the synopsis:

"After raising enough to join his friends on a school trip, Yuichi’s money, along with the rest of the class’s, is stolen! And to make matters worse, he and his close friends have been abducted to play a debt repayment game or else they’ll be millions of yen in debt! The Tomodachi Game will test their bonds with betrayal, secrets, and which means the most to them—money or friendship?"

The story begins with a school trip canceled due to stolen money from Shiho and Makoto, leading the class to distance themselves. The protagonist and friends are tricked into a fake meeting and mugged by unknown thugs. They find themselves in a room with Manabu-kun, a character from a canceled children's show, who was a part of the story.

Eventually, Manabu-kun reveals that one of the members in the group played a role in gathering the entire group to the place where they were held hostage. The purpose of their gathering was to settle the massive debt that they had incurred.In order to do so, the entire group must partake in a series of games that will test their friendship. As the games progress, Yuuichi must assess his friendship as betrayals and secrets are revealed.

More about Tomodachi Game

Tomodachi Game which was conceptualized by Mikoto Yamaguchi and illustrated by Yuki Sato, started serialization in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on December 9, 2013. Kodansha has collected its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on April 9, 2014.

​​​​​​As of May 9, 2024, 25 volumes have been released. In May 2024, it was announced that the manga is set to end with its 26th volume. In May 2023, Kodansha started publishing the series in English on their K Manga digital service.

A four-episode television drama adaptation was broadcast on Chiba TV from April 3–24, 2017. It also aired on Teletama, Hokkaido TV, tvk, Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and Mētele and was streamed on GYAO!.[40] It was directed by Jiro Nagae, with screenplays by Nagae and Sagami Yoshitsugu, and Kuniyuki Morohashi composing the music.

In June 2022, another television drama adaptation produced by TV Asahi, titled Tomodachi Game R4, was announced. It was directed by Takurо̄ Oikawa, Hajime Takezono, and Toshiaki Kamada, with screenplays by Takuji Higuchi and Shinya Hokimoto, and Yoshinori Nakamura composing the music. The series features members of the Johnny's Jr. boybands, HiHi Jets and Bishonen as cast members. It was broadcast for eight episodes on TV Asahi from July 23 to September 10, 2022.

Two live-action films, Tomodachi Game Gekijō-ban and Tomodachi Game Gekijō-ban Final premiered in Japan on June 3 and September 2, 2017.

In November 2021, an anime television series adaptation of the series was announced by Okuruto Noboru, directed by Hirofumi Ogura and written by Kenta Ihara. The series aired from April 6 to June 22, 2022, on NTV's AnichU programming block and other channels.

The opening theme song is Double Shuffle by Nana Mizuki, while the ending theme song is Tomoshibi by saji. Crunchyroll licensed the series outside of Asia, while Medialink licensed it in Southeast Asia and began streaming exclusively on Disney+/Disney+ Hotstar in May 2022.

