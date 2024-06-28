IShowSpeed Spill Tea On Voice Acting In Anime; Says 'In Works Already'

The popular gaming streamer and YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known by his online name IShowSpeed is a big fan of anime, especially One Piece. In a recent interview, he revealed his top 5 favorite anime of all time.

In the same interview, when he was asked about his plans of ever doing a voice-over for an anime, the streamer answered with an affirmative. Here is what we know.

IShowSpeed wants to do voice acting in anime

Voice acting is an incredibly important part of anime as it shapes the character for the rest of the series. Some fans like to watch the English dubbed versions of the anime shows instead of watching them with subtitles, which means there are also a lot of English voice actors working for the anime industry.

A lot of online celebrities who love anime also become a part of the voice cast as they love the characters. In his recent interview with GQ Sports, the interviewer asked IShowSpeed if he ever wanted to do voice acting for anime since he was such a big fan of so many anime shows.

To that, the streamer replied that he would love to do voice acting for anime someday, and hopefully, he would get to do it soon. Speed then cheekily added that it’s “probably in the works already, who knows.” This has led many to believe that IShowSpeed is probably part of the voiceover squad for an upcoming anime series, which has gotten fans really excited.

IShowSpeed has always been a huge anime fan

Fans of IShowSpeed know that even though he mostly does gaming live streams, the 19-year-old YouTuber has always been a big fan of anime. He is especially fond of One Piece, which he has also defended from netizens before.

In this interview with GQ Sports, Darren revealed that his top five anime of all time are Erased, Kingdom, Black Clover, Naruto, and One Piece., Even though he thinks that a lot of people might not know the first two because they are quite underrated, they are his favorites.

IShowSpeed has gathered a large audience due to his energetic and funny content. Fans who have been following him for some time are really excited to see what kind of anime project he will be doing a voiceover for in the future. Hopefully, we will get to know more about this soon.

