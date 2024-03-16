Ishura Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

With the war concluded and Dakai vanquished, Sojiro and Yuno are free to travel to Aureatia once more, and with the season finale of Ishura approaching, fans can only wait in anticipation for the episode’s release. Find out more about Ishura Episode 12’s release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode here.

Ishura Episode 12: release date and streaming details

Ishura Episode 12 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11:30 JST, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones. International viewers can watch it with English subtitles on Disney+. Additionally, U.S. viewers can access it on Hulu via the Disney Bundle.

Expected plot of Ishura Episode 12

In Ishura Episode 12, titled Shura, tensions are likely to escalate further as the aftermath of the battles unfolds. Yuno and Sojiro’s confrontation with Dakai has now come to an end, and the two will likely share a conversation about Sojiro's motives for rescuing her once more, expressing her lingering resentment for him. She will agree to continue being his guide, and the two will likely begin traveling to Aureatia again, as Yuno looks for someone strong enough to kill him.

Meanwhile, Regnejee and Curte's tragic deaths may spur further conflict and retaliation against Hargent and his forces. Taren and Shalk's discussion about the Hero and the True Demon King's missing bodies hints at a deeper mystery surrounding their fates, possibly leading to a significant revelation in the upcoming episode. All in all, Ishura Episode 12 will deliver intense action and emotional turmoil, as expected of the series finale, with the characters navigating new challenges.

Ishura Episode 11 recap

Titled When the Sun Sets, Ishura Episode 11 opens with Dakai confronting Yuno, urging her to leave her room. Yuno, fueled by anger, accuses Dakai of recklessness regarding the destruction of their city. Dakai remains indifferent, sparking a heated argument that soon escalates into a physical confrontation.

Meanwhile, Regnejee shares his final moments with Curte, advising her to flee as Lithia's forces emerge victorious. Unfortunately, just as Regnejee is beginning to lose consciousness, Hargent arrives and aims at Regnejee. Curte tries to protect him, stating that Regnejee had helped her more than any minia had. Hargent tries to tell her to move, saying that he doesn't want to kill her.

Regnejee tells Hargent to get away and begins to advance towards him, but ends up losing his life to Hargent's bullet. The bullet goes through Regnejee and hits Curte in the chest as well. In their last moments, Regnejee and Curte reach for each other. Hargent, realizing the threat posed by an approaching wyvern, retreats to seek reinforcements.

Elsewhere, Taren and Shalk reflect on their battlefield regrets and the mysterious absence of the Hero and True Demon King's bodies. They contemplate the idea of Shalk serving Taren, though they quickly dismiss the idea as Taren says he is a Demon King.

Ishura Episode 11 then returns to the confrontation between Yuno and Dakai, where Sojiro intervenes at a crucial moment, leveraging Yuno's strategically placed arrows. Despite Dakai's realization of being outmaneuvered, an intense battle ensues between him and Sojiro. Ultimately, Sojiro gains the upper hand, fatally wounding Dakai, who collapses to the ground, seemingly lifeless, as he bleeds out.

