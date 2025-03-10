Ishura Season 2 Episode 10: Tu Makes Her First Appearance; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Ishura Season 2 Episode 10 will introduce an incarnation of magic from the Land of the End, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect and more here.
In ‘Kazuki The Black Tone,’ Yukihara the Twilight Diver continued his search for the last First Party member, but encountered a group of men attempting to kill him. He outwitted them and escaped. Meanwhile, adventurers were being recruited to fight Kazuki the Black Tone, a deadly sniper.
Shalk the Sound Slicer, still searching for the true demon king and hero, infiltrated the group. Kazuki easily eliminated the first team before advancing toward Ohaku City. Though initially challenged, she was ultimately defeated by Shalk in a one-on-one confrontation.
Ishura Season 2 Episode 10 will introduce Tu The Magic, a mysterious girl who possesses immense magical abilities. As her title implies, she represents a manifestation of true magic, making her a very powerful presence within The Land of the End.
The episode may also feature a secondary character who becomes her target. With multiple character introductions throughout the season, Tu’s role and potential influence on the unfolding events will likely become the upcoming episode’s key focus.
Titled ‘Tu The Magic,’ Ishura Season 2 Episode 10 will be out on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It will be broadcast on various TV channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, and Sun Television, among others.
The episode will also be available for local streaming on platforms such as Disney+, ABEMA, and Kadokawa’s YouTube channel. International viewers can watch both Ishura Season 2 Episode 10 and the entire first season on Disney+ and other regional streaming services.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.