Ishura Season 2 Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Ishura Season 2 Episode 8 will introduce a new character called Uhak, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect and more details here.
The last episode of Ishura Season 2 saw Lagrex the Butchering Landslide and Harghent the Still travel through Igania Ice Lake in search of a warrior capable of defeating Alus the Starrunner. They encountered Lucnoca the Winter, an undefeated dragon.
Lagrex attempted to challenge Lucnoca but was swiftly defeated. Harghent then invited Lucnoca to Aureatia for the Royal Games. Meanwhile, in Gokashe Sand Sea, Neft the Nirvana's disciples were overpowered by Psianop, a powerful slime monster.
Psianop later fought Neft, ultimately killing him before being encouraged to join the Royal Games. Ishura Season 2 Episode 8 will likely center on the introduction of Uhak, a silent ogre with a menacing presence.
Unlike previous episodes, which featured multiple events, this one may focus entirely on Uhak. His potential connection to the Real Hero could be explored, making him a notable figure within the conflict taking place.
Titled ‘Uhak The Silent,’ Ishura Season 2 Episode 8 will premiere on February 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Release times will vary globally. In Japan, the episode will air on several channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, and others.
Additionally, it will be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA. For international viewers, Ishura Season 2 Episode 8 and the entire series will be available on Disney+ and other local streaming services.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.