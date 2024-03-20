JoJoLands Chapter 14: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Hirohiko Akari’s manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is on its 9th and current part JoJoLands. This part of the manga series focuses on high schooler Jodio Joestar who lives in Hawai’i. The 14th chapter of the manga is coming out next week and here is where you can read it.

JoJoLands chapter 14 release date, where to read, and possible plot

According to Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine’s official website, the 14th chapter of JoJoLands is coming out on 19th April 2024, Friday. But the exact release time of the chapter has not been announced yet. But this release date is only for Japan. Unfortunately, no official free-to-read source is available for international fans as of yet. So international fans should wait for the second volume of the manga series to come out and buy a copy as the 14th chapter will be in it. There are a few websites that do translate these works but since they are not official translations, they are considered illegal.

The last chapter of the manga is focused on the backstory of Dragona and Jodio Joestar and what they had to face after moving to Hawai’i and how the two siblings awakened their stands. It also revealed how the two got involved in gang activity and met Meryl Mei Qi. In the upcoming chapter, their new heist to steal the papers for the land where the Lava Rock originates from will probably commence. The reader might also get a look into Meryl Mei Qi’s background in another flashback.

JoJoLands Chapter 13 recap

The 13th chapter JoJoLands was bittersweet as it finally showed the reader the background of siblings Jodio and Dragona and how the two of them turned to a life of crime. It focused on Dragona who got relentlessly bullied at school until one day their younger brother Jodio saw it. When Jodio saw his older sibling having nightmares because of the events, he unleashed his Stand on them, making a school bus that contained all of the bullies and other students and teachers, go up in flames. Dragona also awakened their Stand on the same night. Dragona named their own stand Smooth Operator and Jodio’s Stand, November Rain.

Even though nobody died, everyone was severely injured and as a repercussion of this, Dragona and Jodio’s father was forced to pay a large amount of money to the insurance company. He left Hawai’i and their family behind, which forced their mother Barbara to work to keep them afloat. It is revealed that the Joestar siblings met Meryl after these incidents.

Back to the present, we see Meryl asking the whole group about Charming Man and why he should be trusted. Charming Man goes on to talk about his brother Rohan and how he acquired two Lava Rocks, but one of them got destroyed. In the end, we see Meryl Mei Qi hatching a plan to take control of the mountains, lands, and bank accounts of the company HOWLER, who are the owners of the land where Lava Rocks originate from. Their heist will probably begin in the next chapter.

