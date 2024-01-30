Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 Gojo Vs Sukuna Battle Animated, Official Version Releasing Soon; All We Know So Far

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been eagerly awaiting the day the Jujutsu Kaisen anime finally adapts the extraordinary showdown between Ryomen Sukuna, the greatest sorcerer in history, and Satoru Gojo, the greatest sorcerer of today. As one of the most anticipated fights in the world of Jutusu Kaisen, fans can only hope the next season will animate the intense battle.

To fans' delight, M Studio has recently released a fan animation of the grand start to the Gojo vs. Sukuna battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 and has given JJK fans a quick peek into the fight and what to expect. Here’s everything we know about the animation and when the official adaption will take place.

M Studio's viral animation takes centre stage

M Studio has captivated Jujutsu Kaisen fans with its stunning animation of the epic Gojo vs. Sukuna battle from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223. The fan-made animation, titled Gojo 200% Hollow Purple | Animation, was released on YouTube on Jan. 16, 2024.

It quickly went viral, amassing over 655,000 views at the time of writing this article, clearly capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. This animation beautifully adapts Gojo's Purple technique, a rare and confusing ability inherited from his clan. M Studio’s Gojo 200% Hollow Purple | Animation incorporates the intense OSTs from Vinland Saga and Hurakion’s Chaos Incarnate as background music, adding a dynamic layer to the visual experience.

Advertisement

Gojo Vs Sukuna: What’s animated and from what chapter

The Gojo Vs Sukuna brawl unfolds just after the 'Culling Game' arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and the excitement for the anime has reached new heights with this viral anime short as it brings the climactic battle to life. The fan-made creation captures the pivotal moment in the manga where Gojo faces off against Sukuna, who – SPOILER! – inhabits Megumi's body. The stakes are high as the fate of the world and jujutsu society hangs in the balance.

Adapted from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223, the video showcases pivotal scenes, including Utahime enhancing Gojo’s abilities and Gojo unleashing his legendary Hollow Purple technique at 200% output.

The battle which spans almost 15 chapters in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, marks the clash of the strongest sorcerer in history, Ryomen Sukuna, against the modern era's most potent sorcerer, Satoru Gojo. The fan animation artfully captures how Sukuna misread Gojo's moves and the subsequent clash of immense cursed energy. The fan animation ends right as Gojo and Sukuna size each other up after the clash, and Gojo confidently tells the curse, “You’re the challenger here.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Beyond

With the official confirmation of more Jujutsu Kaisen episodes after season two, fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 to delve right into the 'Culling Game' arc. However, the official animated version of Gojo's battle with Sukuna depicted in M Studio's short might take a while to materialize, as it is part of the later chapters. Until then, fans can follow the weekly manga releases on the Shonen Jump app for a glimpse into the unfolding narrative.

Gojo’s technique Purple, born from the collision of infinity, with forward and reverse rotation techniques, is a highly anticipated spectacle for Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts, considering its gravitas. The fight between Gojo and Sukuna in the manga earned significant attention in major newspapers and became a viral sensation in 2023. Fans can witness Gojo's Purple technique in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, where he utilizes it in a showdown against Toji Fushiguro. The entire series is available on Crunchyroll, offering a captivating journey into the world of curses, sorcery, and relentless battles.

Advertisement

As fans eagerly await the official anime adaptation of this monumental battle, these fan creations serve as a testament to the enduring impact of Jujutsu Kaisen, captivating audiences with its intense sorcery, strategic battles, and unforgettable characters.

For more updates on the latest news on Jujutsu Jaisen, take a gander at Pinkvilla.