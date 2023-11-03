Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 Spoilers: Tabaka vs. Kenjaku continues; release date, where to read and more

Kenjaku and Tabaka's fight is expected to take an interesting turn in the coming chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 is set to release this week and the fans are excited to witness the showdown between Tabaka and Kenjaku. Here is what the spoilers tell us about the next outing!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241: Release date and where to read

As per the schedule mentioned in Viz Media, the final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 will be November 5, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be released on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it becomes available.

Spoilers of the upcoming chapter

The spoiler cycle for the latest chapter has begun and a lot of raw scans are now in the public domain. From this, we know that the title of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 will be 'Idiot Survivor!! Move on Up.' In this chapter, the limelight over Tabaka will open the outing. A flashback sequence shows that Tabaka had always tried to be the entertainer and used humor to attract people.

This is the moment when he comes to realize that he has made a grave mistake. Now was the time to step back and let Kenjaku be the victor. This is because of the fact that he realized that his real path is to be a comedian and not a fighter. As the chapter unfolds, we see that Kenjaku laughs as his apology, ultimately triggering Tabaka's cursed technique.

The chapter will close with Tabaka making the promise that he will make Kenjaku laugh until he cannot stop. It will be interesting to see what the portrayal of this story looks like in the manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241: Previous chapter recap

The title of the previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was 'Foolish surivor- Live on.' In this chapter, we see that an unexpected battle between Fumiko and Kenjaku takes place. And it was Kenjaku who was able to take the fight to the next level and outsmart Tabaka. On the other side, a group of sorcerors come to the decision that it would be best to send Maki against him so that he can help Tabaka.

Back on the battlefield, Tabaka had something that no one had been expecting. He used his imagination, wit, and humor to tackle the entire situation and bring down Kenjaku's centipede attack. By the end of the chapter, we see that Tabaka had begun to question his own ability because of the way in which he was losing the fight.

