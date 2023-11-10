Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242: No chapter this week; release date, where to read, recap and more

At the edge of Tabaka and Kenjaku's decisive battle, the chapter ended on a cliffhanger. However, a lot is yet to come as the two battle out their differences. In the last chapter, readers got to see the stem of this rivarly and where all of it started. Now that we have context, the fight seems ever more interesting. Here is what we know about the next outing, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 so far!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242: Release date and where to read

The next chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 is facing a delay in its release this week. Instead of coming out this weekend, the chapter is delayed to the next one. Thus, the final release date for Chapter 242 is November 19, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available to read only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

Spoilers update and what to expect next

With the manga taking a break this week, fans may have to wait an additional week for the official raw scans and spoilers of the next chapter. However, speculation indicates the long-awaited fight between Fumihiko Tabaka and Kenjaku will likely reach its conclusion in the upcoming installment after the hiatus. Though this battle may wrap up, it seems it won't be the end for Tabaka's character. There is still more to explore with his comedic role and humorous dynamics in the story going forward.

Chapter 242 is expected to carry forward the narrative of Fumihiko Takaba's resurgence and set the stage for Kenjaku's growing apprehension. Fun and gags will be a prominent part of the next chapter. We will be sure to update this section as soon as the final spoilers of the manga are out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242: Previous chapter recap

The title of the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was 'Foolish Survivor-Win and Remain.' This chapter started with the panel of Fumihiko's back story. We came to know that he had been a struggling writer. All he wanted to do was to make people laugh. However, the odds were not in his favor during his struggling days. As soon as he got to the rehearsals, he got into a brawl with one of the senior members of the play.

The point that Fumihiko was trying to put forth was that if his jokes did not make him laugh, then how would they make the audience laugh? With this, the thought struck him about how long he would be doing all this. This reflection took him back to his childhood when all the kids used to make fun of him. He no longer wanted to be the kid who was dorky and who was always made fun of. Comedy was the only solace that he found. As a result of this, he started goofing around.

By the end of the chapter, we come back to the present where Fumihiko continued with his attacks, putting aside his story and focusing on fighting Kenjaku once again. The end of this fight will be a part of the next chapter. It will be interesting to see what comes to the panels as the story moves forward. At last, stick to Pinkvilla for your daily dose of anime and pop culture updates.

