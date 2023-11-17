Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242: Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, recap and more

After a two-week break, the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen manga is returning with Chapter 242. Spoilers reveal that the fight between Tabaka and Kenjaku is heating up in the upcoming storyline. The chapter resumes their battle and provides new plot developments surrounding their intense confrontation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242: Release date and where to read

With the spoilers coming in this week, it is sure that the manga is not going into any more breaks for the time being. Thus, the final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 will be November 19, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this space as they come.

Manga Spoilers: What to expect next?

Major Twitter leak pages have already released the spoiler panels for the next chapter. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242, the focus remains on the intense battle between Takaba and Kenjaku. Takaba, determined to embrace his true comedic nature, seeks to reach his full potential as a fighter.

The clash between them is expected to reach its climax, with Takaba aiming to control his cursed energy. The chapter explores Takaba's past and his commitment to making everyone laugh. Meanwhile, the possibility of Sukuna, Yuji, and Higuruma's fight being touched upon is mentioned but considered unlikely due to the current focus on Takaba and Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242: Previous chapter recap

The previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was titled 'Foolish Survivor- Win and Remain.' The chapter starts with a flashback sequence where we see Tabaka confront his unreliable partner who dismisses the importance of their craft. Frustrations escalate, leading to a physical altercation. Despite setbacks, Takaba perseveres, driven by a childhood desire to connect through humor.

Present-day Takaba reflects on his fear of vulnerability, realizing he misinterpreted advice from a colleague. Encountering Kenjaku, he apologizes for past misunderstandings and pledges to embrace sincerity in comedy. Determined to make everyone laugh, Takaba, now with renewed resolve, prepares to captivate audiences and share his true self. With this, the chapter comes to an end with Kenjaku being excited about this decision at last.

