Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243: Full Spoilers OUT; release date, where to watch, recap and more

The fight between Tabaka and Kenjaku continues and the fans are wondering what the action shall look like in the story to come forth. As the spoilers for the next storyline lines up, here is what we can expect from the chapter to come forth. Here are the spoilers, release date, and recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 will be November 26, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

New Spoilers: What to expect next?

As per the spoilers, in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243, the anticipated clash between Takaba and Kenjaku takes an unexpected turn, leading to a bizarre and comedic performance. Takaba appears to meet his end in a unique and unconventional death, adorned in attire resembling the deceased. Kenjaku pays tribute to Takaba, acknowledging his victory driven by the cursed technique of soul resonance.

The chapter takes a dramatic turn when Yuta Okkotsu becomes a pivotal figure, ambushing Kenjaku and delivering a surprising decapitating blow, fulfilling a promise to Gojo. The strategic plan involving Takaba as bait adds complexity to the plot. Despite Kenjaku's decapitation, his will persists, hinting at the possibility of someone else carrying on his goals.

The chapter concludes with suspense, leaving readers eager to uncover the identity of a potential successor.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243: Previous chapter recap

The previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was titled 'Foolish Survivor- Flying High.' In this chapter, we note that in a surreal encounter, Kenjaku summons a powerful spirit, Akuro-o Otake, which is swiftly exorcised by a truck driven by Fumihiko Takaba. The two engage in a bizarre series of transformations and scenarios, from police officers to doctors, involving a goldfish, a hospital visit, and a game show.

Takaba's innate technique, Comedian, creates a shared imaginative space, leading to a comedic duel. As the battle evolves into a game show with mind-bending questions, Kenjaku attempts to outwit Takaba. The confrontation turns into a playful water chase, where reality blurs into fantasy.

Recognizing the impact of Takaba's imagination, Kenjaku shifts the scene to a comedy stage, signaling a transition to a comedic performance with an eager audience. The surreal and humorous clash highlights the intricate dynamics of their powers and sets the stage for an unconventional showdown. All relevant updates on this will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

