Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246: Full Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, and more

Kusakabe is coming around to help Higuruma in the upcoming outing. With Yuji thinking that everything was now under his control, a new entity appeared to add to his problems in the last chapter. With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 lined up with a final release date for the week, here is what the translated spoilers of the chapter tell us about the storyline that comes ahead. Read on.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 will be December 25, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers for Chapter 246: What to expect next?

As per the spoilers released on Twitter, now X, we know that title of the next outing will be 'The Genius.' In this chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, the story unfolds with Kusakabe initiating a simple domain, showcasing his improved skills. Sukuna, the powerful curse, is annoyed by the progress of everyone. Kusakabe's unique slashing technique is explained as more of a dismantling approach. Higuruma apologizes to Kusakabe as their plan involving Sukuna's cursed sword doesn't work out.

Despite this setback, Kusakabe reassures Higuruma that the sword can still be instrumental in their victory. Kusakabe, displaying loyalty, vows to protect Higuruma with his life. As doubts creep in about his survival, Sukuna intervenes, but Choso interrupts the attack. Takuma Ino joins the fray with Nanami Blade, surprising Sukuna with the impact of the cursed weapon. Sukuna counterattacks, kicking Ino away. Amidst the chaos, Yuji shouts to ensure Higuruma isn't left alone and calls for assistance.

Kusakabe encourages Yuji to go help Higuruma while he confronts Sukuna.

A flashback reveals their planning session, with Yuji emphasizing the importance of Higuruma's cursed technique in saving Megumi. Higuruma explains the lethal nature of his sword, emphasizing that those slashed will die instantly. When asked if he wants to die, Higuruma expresses a belief in fulfilling his role, even if it means sacrificing himself.

The narrator highlights Higuruma's remarkable growth in just two months, impressing even Sukuna. The chapter concludes with Higuruma returning with a shining sword, its strength emphasized by the narrator. The preview hints at exploring Higuruma's genius and his impact on those who know him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246: Previous chapter recap

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 was 'Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 17.' This chapter starts with the continuation of the battle between Kinji Jakari and Uraume, who was also known as the Frozen Star. On the other side, we see that both Yuji and Higuruma had the plan of bringing Sukuna to the grounds so that they could get the trial into action.

And here, we see that Sukuna was not guilty. In fact, he was curious about Higuruma's Executioners's Sword. By the last act of the chapter, just as all seems to be going to plan, a critical oversight threatens any chance at victory. This obstacle in the victory of the heroes will pan out in the next outing.

