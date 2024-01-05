Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247: Final Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, and more

Sukuna was quick to judge that Higuruma had the power that could help them in escaping the place. The spoilers project a battle playing out between the two. As the chapter lines up with a release date for the weekend, here is all we know about the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter of JJK is two days from now. Thus, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 comes out on January 6, 2024. The chapter will be available to read on Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next: Spoilers for Chapter 247

The final spoilers of the next chapter have made their way to the public domain. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247, the clash between Sukuna and Higuruma unfolds with intense anticipation. Sukuna, the formidable Cursed Spirit, carefully assesses Higuruma's abilities. Surprisingly, it's not just the sword that captures Sukuna's attention, but the intricate Suspension and Resumption of the cursed technique's effects.

Acknowledging Higuruma's skill, Sukuna addresses him by name, recognizing the prowess in his technique. As the battle intensifies, Yuji arrives on the scene, witnessing the destruction caused by the confrontation. The building crumbles around them as Sukuna, with disdain in his voice, engages Yuji in combat. Despite Yuji's attempts to strike, Sukuna effortlessly ensnares him with nets of slashing attacks, criticizing Yuji's lack of intrigue.

Meanwhile, Sukuna casually dodges Higuruma's sword and delivers a powerful punch to his face. Unleashing a formidable dismantling curse, Sukuna challenges Higuruma to heal himself, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as the intense clash continues.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247: Previous chapter recap

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 was 'Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 18.' This chapter starts with the sorcerers planning to get the death sentence for Sukuna. However, every attempt that they made was failing in front of their eyes. The highest bets were on the Executioner's sword. As a result of this, they decided to take one last shot at things.

While in the middle of the fight, it was evident that the executioner was not experienced enough to take on the battle. However, Sukuna was able judge this one his own. Not only this, Sukuna understood that Hiromi Higuruma can get them out of the situation. By the end of the chapter, we see that Sukuna was making a run for his life.

The rest of the team discussed that Higuruma's cursed technique would be helpful in saving Fushiguro at last. Yuji then asked to know more about this cursed technique. This is what shall transpire in the next outing of the manga. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

