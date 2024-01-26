Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249: No Chapter This Week; New Release Date, Where to Read & more

The previous chapter unveiled Sukuna's unexpected irritation and the evolving dynamics between him and Yuji. As consequences loom over Higuruma's death and the pending clash between Sukuna and the enigmatic Yuta, readers are left on the edge, anticipating further revelations and intense confrontations in the upcoming installment. With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 in line with a final release date for the next week. Here is all you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249: Release date, delay update, and where to read

The next chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 is facing a delay in its release this week. Instead of coming out this weekend, the chapter is delayed to the next one. Thus, the final release date for Chapter 249 is February 5, 2024. All the chapters of the manga will be available to read only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

Previous Episode Recap

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 was "Sukuna's Irritation." In this chapter, Sukuna dodges Yuji's attack at the last moment, causing the Executioner's Sword to lose its light and disintegrate. After delivering a series of powerful blows to Yuji, Sukuna notices Higuruma's death and the disappearance of his body by Ui Ui and Kirara.

As Sukuna contemplates the situation, he observes Yuji healing himself with reverse cursed technique, a skill he acquired in the past month. Sukuna, normally excited about killing, feels an unexpected irritation. He reflects on his changing emotions, realizing that Yuji's unyielding spirit is the root cause. Sukuna accepts Kenjaku's failsafe, giving him the authority to initiate the Great Merger between Tengen and humanity.

The chapter ends with Sukuna declaring his intent to crush the sorcerers and their ideals. However, Yuta, with Rika by his side, interrupts Sukuna's plans, setting the stage for a clash between the King and Queen of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249: What to expect next?

Since the new chapter is on a break, the spoilers of the outing are also delayed by a week. In chapter 249 of Jujutsu Kaisen, following the intense clash between Sukuna and Yuji, the aftermath might reveal the consequences of Higuruma's death and the retrieval of his body by Ui Ui and Kirara. Sukuna's irritation and newfound awareness of his changing emotions could set the tone for his further interactions with Yuji.

The revelation of Yuji's acquired reverse cursed technique might play a pivotal role in the unfolding events, showcasing his evolving abilities. With the looming threat of the Great Merger and Sukuna's ominous plans, the episode could explore the sorcerers' attempts to strategize and counteract the impending catastrophe.

The unexpected entry of Yuta and Rika into the confrontation might add a layer of complexity, sparking a fierce battle between the King and Queen of Curses. At last, all updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

