Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: Will Nobara Ever Come Back? Here's What New Theory Hints

If you are a Jujutsu Kaisen fan who was holding on to the hope that Nobara will return to the story, it is probably time to let it go. Chapter 251 of the JJK manga just confirmed a little detail which crushed all reason for her return.

What happened in Chapter 251 of the JJK manga?

In Chapter 251, we see Yuta Okkotsu, one of the most powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers left in the world engaged in an all out battle with the King of Curses Sukuna. In the opening pages of the chapter, when Yuta was using the Cleave technique against the powerful villain, he pointed out that Sukuna probably ate his last finger between the time that has passed between Gojo Satoru’s return and this chapter.

This seeming confirmation took away the last plausible reason for Nobara’s return to the storyline and the fans accepted the fact that she will not be seen in the manga or anime again. Even though this is heartbreaking news, people are not surprised as the mangaka Gege Akutami is notorious for killing off beloved characters of the manga.

Furthermore, the manga’s story has developed so much without Nobara that her return might make things complicated and the plot might lose sense. However, her death might not be the biggest complaint fans have, but it is mostly the fact that she was a wasted potential of a character who never got the chance to flourish and get embedded into the story.

