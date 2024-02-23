Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 Delayed: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans eagerly anticipating Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 will have to exercise patience this week as the manga has gone on break. The previous chapter left readers on the edge of their seats with Maki's sudden and unexpected entry, piercing Sukuna with her Soul Split Katana. For more details about the delay and the chapter, keep reading.

Why has it been delayed?

Sadly, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 won't be coming out this week. Fans were left hanging after Maki's surprising appearance and her intense attack on Sukuna with her Soul Split Katana. The reason for the absence of Chapter 252 is probably because Gege Akutami, the mangaka, usually takes a short break every three weeks.

Gege Akutami decided to skip this issue after releasing Chapters 249, 250, and 251 in the previous weeks. The last break happened after Chapter 248, where Yuta made a dramatic entrance into the battle against Sukuna. Don't worry though, there won't be a break from Weekly Shonen Jump this week, so fans can enjoy catching up with other series in the meantime.

Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 is slated for release on Monday, March 4, at 12 am JST, though this will translate to a daytime release internationally on March 3, 2024. Chapter 252 won't be included in the 13th Shonen Jump issue which is set to come out on February 25.

Advertisement

To read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252, fans can access official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus. While Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the chapters, Shonen Jump Plus requires a subscription.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 expected plot

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252, fans can expect the continuation of the intense battle now that Maki has joined the fray. Despite managing to wound him, Sukuna will undoubtedly retaliate, facing the challenge of soul damage inflicted by Maki's Split Soul Katana. This type of injury is particularly difficult for Sukuna to recover from, significantly weakening him and affecting his control over Megumi's body and cursed energy output.

As the fight progresses, Maki's exceptional speed, strength, and resilience will be put to the test once again. Unlike other sorcerers who possess reverse cursed techniques for healing, Maki lacks cursed energy and cannot recover from injuries, presenting a unique challenge in her combat strategy. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 may highlight Maki's alternative fighting style, focusing on evading damage from Sukuna's attacks like Cleave or Dismantle.

The chapter might also address the fate of Yuta and Yuji, who suffered severe injuries from Sukuna's powerful attacks in Chapter 251. Although they are not expected to die, they will be severely incapacitated, relying on a slow-healing reverse cursed technique to recover. However, their return to the battle may be hinted at towards the end of the chapter, offering hope to fans eagerly awaiting their comeback.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 continues the fierce confrontation between Yuji, Yuta, and Sukuna. The chapter begins with Sukuna questioning Yuta's ability to mimic his techniques, prompting Yuta to subtly hint at his possession of Sukuna's 20th finger. Engaging Sukuna head-on, Yuji's unwavering resolve leads him to even spit blood at Sukuna, driven by his determination to end the conflict and save Megumi.

As tensions escalate, Rika intervenes, restraining Sukuna while Yuji delivers a powerful blow. Sensing a wane in his control over Megumi's body and cursed energy, Sukuna prepares to retaliate with his World Cutting Slash, aiming to withstand Angel's Jacob Ladder technique. However, Yuji and Yuta anticipate Sukuna's moves, launching a relentless assault and severing one of Sukuna's arms.

Advertisement

Here, Yuji recalls Yuki's notes on souls, reaffirming his commitment to awakening Megumi's consciousness. With Hana's guidance, Yuta unleashes Angel's Maxim Output: Jacob's Ladder, dealing a severe blow to Sukuna. Despite their efforts, however, Megumi's soul has already given up on life, prompting Sukuna to unleash a devastating counterattack.

Just as the battle reaches its climax, Maki unexpectedly makes an entrance and alters the course of events as she plunges her Split Soul Katana into the King of Curses’ chest, something he would’ve normally been able to dodge.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details on the release of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapters and more.