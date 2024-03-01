Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 Spoilers OUT: Maki Emerges As The Ultimate Contender

After a brief hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 252, poised to uncover the fate of Yuta and the future of Megumi. The long-awaited spoilers have finally arrived, promising an exhilarating continuation of the series' gripping narrative. Scheduled for official translation release on Monday, January 19, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 12, this chapter's revelations are sure to captivate readers worldwide.

In the preceding installment, readers witnessed Yuji's daring infiltration of Sukuna's inner Domain, where he encountered a despondent Megumi on the verge of surrender. Yuta valiantly shielded Yuji from Sukuna's devastating World-Cutting Slash, resulting in his own severe injury. However, the timely intervention of Maki Zen'in turned the tide, as she unleashed a decisive strike with her Split Soul Katana against the formidable King of Curses, Sukuna. Join us as we delve into the exhilarating developments of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252, filled with twists, revelations, and the promise of an electrifying continuation.

Plot SPOILERS: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 24, unveils a sequence of events where various characters engage in a high-stakes battle against the daunting King of Curses, Sukuna.

The chapter commences with a brief flashback featuring Ino, Maki, and Kusakabe observing Yuta's Domain barrier from the outside, anticipating its imminent collapse. Despite the temptation to intervene, Kusakabe advises against it, fearing that their interference would jeopardize their plan and alert Sukuna. Meanwhile, Maki readies herself for combat as Kusakabe cheers her on, opting to remain outside the Domain.

As the Domain shatters, Maki confronts Sukuna head-on while Rika clings to Yuta, awaiting Ui Ui's arrival to transfer him for medical assistance. The spoilers reveal that Ui Ui successfully transports Yuta for treatment, hinting at his propable survival. Meanwhile, Maki attempts to strike Sukuna with her Katana, but Sukuna cunningly evades her attacks, realizing Yuta's signal to intervene. Notably, Sukuna acknowledges the unique properties of Maki's Split Soul Katana, understanding that wounds inflicted by it cannot be healed by conventional means, requiring direct soul healing.

In a parallel narrative, Yuji Itadori struggles to rejoin the fray to rescue Megumi, but his efforts are hindered by his own physical limitations and incomplete mastery of Reversed Cursed Technique. Choso offers guidance to Yuji, advising him to circulate his blood throughout his body to enhance his combat abilities. Meanwhile, Sukuna engages in a fierce battle with Maki, exploiting her exceptional perception and combat prowess. Despite Maki's relentless assault, Sukuna remains resolute, using Cursed energy to sustain himself amidst the confrontation.

The chapter also delves into the clash between Uraume and Hakari, revealing insights into Sukuna's dwindling Cursed Energy reserves and his elusive true power. Despite facing formidable opponents, Sukuna's disinterest in fully exerting himself poses a formidable challenge to his adversaries. The chapter concludes with a foreboding silhouette of Sukuna looming ominously before Maki, setting the stage for further intensity in the upcoming chapters.

Furthermore, the spoilers reveal that there will be no hiatus for the next chapter, marking the manga's 6th anniversary with the commencement of the 4th popularity poll, a color spread, and a feature on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15.

