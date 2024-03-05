Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253: Sukuna Vs Maki Battle In Full Swing; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252, readers were treated to an exhilarating chapter featuring the start of the intense battle between Maki and Sukuna. The chapter concluded on an ominous note after Yuta and Yuji sustained significant injuries, where it was revealed that Sukuna wasn’t even fighting at full power. The many battles are getting heated, and JJK Chapter 253 is just around the corner. For further details, including the release date and expected plot, delve deeper into the details of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 is scheduled for release on March 11, 2024, at 12 AM JST, and international readers can expect a 7 AM PT release on March 11, 2024. However, please note that the exact release times can vary depending on your time zone. The chapter can be accessed digitally on platforms like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, and the Shonen Jump Plus app.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253: Expected plot

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 will continue the ongoing battle against the Sukuna. Despite having faced so many Sorcerers, their combined efforts have yet to inflict damage comparable to that of Satoru Gojo alone. Sukuna's menacing demeanor at the chapter's close hints at an imminent revelation of his true power, suggesting that the King of Curses is about to unleash his full potential.

With so many sorcerers either incapacitated or exhausted, the remaining hope rests on Maki and the severely injured Yuji. However, Yuji's condition will likely take one more chapter to heal as Sukuna prepares for a potentially perilous move. JJK Chapter 253 may serve as a critical juncture in the battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252, the story begins with a flashback, shedding light on the events just before Maki joined the battle and stabbed Sukuna from behind in the previous chapter. It's revealed that Yuta purposely broke his domain, signaling Maki to join the battle. Despite being severely injured and on the verge of passing out from the world-cutting slash, Yuta managed to manipulate his domain, allowing Maki to strike Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 focuses on the intense fight between Maki and Sukuna. Maki's attack with the Split Soul Katana directly targets Sukuna's soul, making it difficult for him to heal. Sukuna realizes that he cannot properly heal the soul damage inflicted by Maki due to his previous battle with Gojo, which weakened his ability to heal his soul. Despite this setback, Sukuna continues to fight, manually keeping his heart beating.

Maki proves to be dominant in the battle due to her Heavenly Restriction, which enhances her physical attributes. Despite Sukuna's powerful cursed technique, Maki remains unfazed and even dodges his world-splitting slash effortlessly, a feat previously thought to be impossible.

Meanwhile, Yuji, after sustaining severe injuries from Sukuna, struggles to rejoin the battle. However, with the help of Choso, he learns to utilize Blood Manipulation in conjunction with the reverse cursed technique to heal more efficiently. Yuji prepares to rejoin the battle against Sukuna.

Additionally, the chapter briefly touches on Hakari's fight against Uraume, where Hakari mentions that Sukuna is manageable in combat but only releases his full power when pushed to do so. With the flames of battle growing, it's implied that Sukuna is only just beginning to show his true strength.

