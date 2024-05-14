Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

After the tragic loss suffered by Itadori in the previous chapter, where Choso, one of his trusted companions, succumbs to the relentless onslaught of Sukuna's Divine Flames, Itadori finds himself grappling with grief and doubt. The timely return of Ao Todo injects a renewed sense of determination into Itadori. Now, as he braces himself to confront the malevolent King of Curses, Itadori finds solace and strength in the support of his allies.

Find out what happens next in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Todo Is Finally Coming Back and THIS Cliffhanger Proves It

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. The exact release times may vary depending on different time zones worldwide. For fans eager to read the latest chapter, MANGAPlus remains the recommended online platform.

Fans can also find Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 on VIZ Media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app. Another option for reading the chapter is to purchase the corresponding volume once it's officially released. However, fans may need to wait until the volume becomes available. As of the latest release, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 22 is currently available for purchase.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260, fans can anticipate an electrifying showdown between Sukuna and the combined duo of Itadori and Aoi Todo. With Todo hinting at the potential for Boogie-Woogie action, readers can brace themselves for dynamic and strategic combat maneuvers in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260.

Additionally, the mysterious plan alluded to by Todo in the previous chapter may finally come to light in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260, unveiling hidden tactics and surprises. As the battle continues, speculation is high regarding the significance of Todo's wounded hand, as well as how he will use his sorcery now.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 31. The chapter opens with a flashback featuring Choso's earnest attempt to impart advanced Blood Manipulation techniques to Yuji Itadori. However, Kamo intervenes, advising Itadori to focus solely on mastering the basics to aid in his own healing — a decision that ultimately saves his life in the present.

As the battle against the King of Curses rages on, Sukuna unleashes his powerful cursed technique, directing it towards Itadori. In a selfless act of protection, Choso shields Itadori from the onslaught, expressing regret for his perceived failure as a teacher. Overlooking his insecurities, the two share a heartfelt moment of gratitude before Choso succumbs to the divine flames, sacrificing himself for Itadori's sake.

Emerging from the ordeal in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259, Itadori finds himself plagued by doubt; his confidence shattered in the wake of Choso's sacrifice and Sukuna's relentless onslaught. With the King of Curses mercilessly targeting those around him, the situation appears dire until the unexpected arrival of Aoi Todo.

Even after having sustained a wound, Todo arrives with a determined resolve and a mysterious plan, which he discusses with Mei Mei. However, mindful of the potential consequences of Itadori's memories being linked to Sukuna, Todo opts not to disclose the details of his strategy to the protagonist.

Empowered by Choso's unwavering belief in him, Itadori finds renewed determination as he and Todo confront the weakened Sukuna. With the King of Curses' cursed technique waning in potency, the tide of battle shifts in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259

