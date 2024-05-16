Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 SPOILERS Out: Gojo To Return To The Playing Field? Check Deets Here

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers release today and excitement like never before has followed it. Fans are ecstatically celebrating the possible return of the strongest sorcerer in the series, as the spoilers hint at a familiar silhouette in the distance. For fans unable to wait for the official release, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Chapter 260 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers out online, the chapter is set to kick off as Todo unveils his innovative technique enhancement. His missing left arm has been replaced by an instrument called 'VIBRASLAP', significantly enhancing his Boogie Woogie technique. The narrator explains that Todo has modified Boogie Woogie's activation method from clapping hands to utilizing the collision of the metal piece and wooden box of Vibraslap. As a result, Todo can now execute up to 50 swaps in a single second, a remarkable advancement in his abilities.

With Todo's newfound skill, he and Yuji launch a coordinated assault on Sukuna, leaving the cursed spirit bewildered by their synchronized attacks. Todo imposes a binding vow to regulate the number of swaps proportionate to the collisions of the Vibraslap, thereby expanding the technique's effective range to multiple targets. Moreover, Todo successfully evacuates the sorcerers from Sukuna's domain in the heat of battle.

As the battle progresses in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers, Sukuna acknowledges Todo as a formidable opponent. He laments his untimely appearance and self-centered nature, which complicates Sukuna's plans. Todo and Yuji launch a relentless assault on Sukuna, exploiting his blind spots and overwhelming him with their coordinated attacks. However, Sukuna begins to anticipate Todo's Boogie Woogie by predicting his swaps, only to be deceived by Mei Mei's crow. This leads to a critical misjudgment on Sukuna's part.

Todo employs intricate feints and concealments within his attacks as he works with Yuji. Yuji's relentless barrage culminates in a devastating Black Flash on the King of Curses, followed by a brutal onslaught as Yuji pierces Sukuna's chest with demonic ferocity. The cursed spirit attempts to expand his domain once more, however, his attention is drawn to a mysterious silhouette. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers end as the narrator calls the presence the strongest ghost Sukuna has ever encountered, revealing it to be one that Sukuna had previously slain with his own hands. The last line from the editor states that the ‘eyes’ of this figure are unmistakable.

