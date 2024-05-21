Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261: Will Fans Finally See Gojo Return? Release Date, Where To Read And More

With the shocking reveal of a figure with a striking resemblance to Gojo Satoru in the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans have been fervently awaiting the release of the next chapter for more. With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 around the corner with answers, don’t miss the upcoming chapter and get the release date, expected plot and more here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261: release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 is set to hit shelves on May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on different time zones worldwide. To read the latest chapter, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus is the recommended and official online platform.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will also be available on VIZ Media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app. Fans can also opt to purchase the corresponding volume of Jujutsu Kaisen once it's officially released, though they may have to wait until the volume becomes available.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261, fans can anticipate a domain expansion, either led by Gojo Satoru (if that figure really is him) or Ryomen Sukuna. Whether it's Gojo's Unlimited Void or a new domain by Sukuna, the battle's intensity will definitely surge.

Expect a collaborative effort between Gojo, Yuji, and Todo against Sukuna in a thrilling three-on-one showdown. Alternatively, if Gojo's return is a nothing more than a mirage, Sukuna's defeat may be imminent in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261, given that he is now hallucinating and/or visions of the afterlife.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 starts as Todo reveals his enhanced Boogie Woogie technique, now termed Boogie Woogie: Revised Cursed Technique, which uses a Vibraslap as its catalyst. Todo's meticulous training and experimentation with Yuta have enabled him to refine his technique to an unprecedented level. Through a Binding Vow, Todo alters the activation mechanism of his technique to resonate with the Vibraslap's sound, which allows for an astonishing 50 swaps per second.

However, to maintain control and balance, Todo imposes a secondary Binding Vow that limits the number of swaps per strike. This modification allows him to select multiple targets and expand the effective range of his technique, significantly enhancing its versatility and utility in combat. Furthermore, the narrator confirms that Todo's rigorous training regimen with Yuta has equipped him with the skills necessary to successfully evacuate the other sorcerers trapped within Malevolent Shrine.

As Todo and Yuji relentlessly assail Sukuna, the King of Curses finds himself cornered and seemingly apprehensive. Sukuna makes attempts to predict Todo's swaps by observing Yuji's focus, though the duo continues to press their advantage. Todo executes a masterful deception, swapping in one of Mei Mei's crows instead. Sukuna had expected Todo to switch Yuji with the crow, and falls victim to yet another feint, allowing Yuji to land a devastating Black Flash on Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260.

In a desperate attempt to regain control of the situation, Sukuna unleashes his Domain Expansion. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 concludes with Sukuna's shock as he perceives someone through the settling dust, a figure that seemingly resembles the legendary Gojo Satoru.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on whether or not Gojo Satoru has returned to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

