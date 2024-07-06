Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 Spoilers Out: Yuta Unable To Adapt To Gojo’s Body As Another Sorcerer Steps Up; DEETS

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers have revealed the return of a vital character in the series' ultimate showdown. The chapter continues Yuta's struggle against The King of Curses, as he tries to use Gojo’s body effectively. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about what happens next in the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 34-2. As a continuation of Chapter 262, the battle between Ryomen Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu, who is currently inhabiting Satoru Gojo's body, will pick where the two expand their domains.

The cover page depicts a crying Rika tightly holding onto Yuta’s soulless body. We then see Sukuna and Yuta locked in their domain clash, while the two continue to brawl. Yuta has managed to shrink Unlimited Void's barrier, much like Gojo did, aiming to withstand the Malevolent Shrine for approximately three minutes.

Sukuna's relentless attacks push Yuta to his limits. Sukuna has adapted his tactics as well, removing the 99-second Binding Vow from Malevolent Shrine by shrinking its effective range to just surround Yuta's barrier in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers.

Now, Yuta's current limitation of only being able to use Gojo's Limitless Cursed Technique poses a significant challenge. He also notices that Sukuna hasn't used the World Cutting Slash since losing his left arm, believing that Sukuna might only be able to overcome Limitless through Domain Amplification.

Advertisement

Yuta attempts to throw Sukuna, but he struggles to adjust to Gojo's taller and longer limbs. Sukuna seems to notice something is off as well in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers. Yuta thinks back to the time Gojo reassured Yuta, stating everything would be alright as he was the strongest.

Yuta seems to understand the immense training and skill Gojo must have had to back his confidence up as he realizes the critical role that the Six Eyes play in controlling Limitless effectively. He thinks about the gap between his current proficiency and Gojo's mastery.

Sukuna, observing Yuta in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers, deduces that Yuta lacks experience in handling such a troublesome technique was makes him struggle. He then recalls Kenjaku's warning about Yuta's Copy ability, which activates after Rika consumes a part of someone’s body.

Sukuna speculates that Yuta can only use Limitless at the moment and wonders how long he can sustain Gojo’s body after Kenjaku’s technique expires. In a brief flashback, Gojo criticizes Yuta's sloppy cursed energy, while Maki, Panda, and Inumaki offer Yuta their support. In the present, Yuta reveals that he is meticulously reading through Gojo's body’s memories.

Advertisement

Yuta then decides to use Gojo’s ultimate technique, Hollow Purple, to turn the tide of the battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers. Just as he begins the incantation, Sukuna swiftly grabs his arms and immediately throws him.

He wonders if Yuta even understands why Gojo used to use Hollow Purple in such a roundabout way and decides not to let Yuta finish the chant. However, Yuta seems to use Sukuna’s thinking against him as he uses Blue, throwing a recorder at him. The device plays Inumaki’s voice loud and clear, saying “Don’t move.”

The next scene sees Inumaki coughing up blood elsewhere, as Yuta continues to recite the technique. As Sukuna is immobilized, the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers conclude as Yuta completes the chant and creates a Hollow Purple ready to launch.

For more updates on Yuta’s mastery of Limitless in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.