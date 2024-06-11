Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Two Week Break Scheduled Due To Author’s Health; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Following the release of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, excitement has only seemed to surge among fans despite its somewhat short nature. However, the author's unexpected illness has necessitated a two-week hiatus of the manga, delaying the much-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263.

Fans remain optimistic, though, as they understand that the author's well-being is paramount. The day the chapter will come out has been announced, so find out more about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263, from the release date, expected plot, where to read as well a recap of the previous chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263: Release date and where to read

As stated previously, the manga will be on a two-week break. Therefore, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will be released on June 30, 2024, at 12 am JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on different time zones worldwide. For fans who wish to read the latest chapter, MANGAPlus remains the recommended online platform.

Fans can also find Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 on VIZ Media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app. Alternatively, fans can opt to purchase the corresponding volume upon its official release, though they may need to wait for its availability. Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 27 is out.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263, the epic battle between Ryomen Sukuna and Yuta will continue within their respective Domain Expansions. The focus will likely remain on their battle, and while fans might not see the full three minutes play out in this chapter, a significant portion of it will definitely unfold.

Given that Sukuna used Domain Amplification to bypass Infinity, Yuta must now figure out how to counter this maneuver. Additionally, the fully manifested Rika, grieving over Yuta's lifeless body, could become a pivotal element in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, titled ‘Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 34,’ the battle between Ryomen Sukuna and Okkotsu Yuta in Gojo Satoru's body begins in earnest. The chapter opens with both combatants activating their Domain Expansions.

Yuta skillfully shrinks Unlimited Void's barrier to the size of a basketball, a tactic explained by the narrator as a countermeasure to withstand Sukuna's Domain attacks for approximately three minutes. The narrator also reveals Yuta's confidence stems from rigorous body swap training with Gojo during the time skip.

Sukuna, meanwhile, has strategically removed the 99-second Binding Vow from Malevolent Shrine by reducing its effective range to just encase Yuta's Barrier in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262. As Yuta aims to inflict enough damage on Sukuna within three minutes to disrupt the Malevolent Shrine, Sukuna intends to destroy Yuta's Barrier and extend his Domain's range to eliminate all his enemies.

As Yuta prepares an attack, Sukuna employs Domain Amplification alongside Domain Expansion, exploiting a tactic unknown to Yuta and his allies due to Sukuna's prior usage within Gojo's Barrier, away from Mei Mei's surveillance crows. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 concludes with a scene of Rika fully manifested, sobbing as she cradles Yuta's lifeless body.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators