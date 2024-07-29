Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 Teases Yuji's New Power with Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, and fans know that the story is now close to its very end. Chapter 264 of the manga introduces Yuji's Domain Expansion to fans for the first time, marking a significant moment in the series that fans have been eagerly anticipating for four years, indicating the story's near-end.

Yuji has achieved a level where he can utilize the peak of Jujutsu Sorcery, showcasing his progress. Fans are amazed by his power, but there's more to come. The next chapter of JJK is expected to reveal Yuji's domain's capabilities, causing excitement among fans.

Sukuna's role in Yuji getting his Domain Expansion

Yuji's domain expansion is primarily due to his connection to Sukuna, who Gojo believed would eventually assimilate cursed energy into his body. This theory was later supported by Shoko. Fans were eagerly awaiting Yuji's ability to gain Sukuna's technique, but it wasn't until later in the story that Yuji manifested the Shrine curse technique.

Yuji's body learned quickly due to being Sukuna's host, and his experience with these techniques made him an efficient sorcerer. Fans initially believed Gojo's theory was incorrect, but the Shinjuku Showdown arc of JJK finally revealed Yuji's unique cursed technique, the Shrine cursed technique.

Advertisement

Yuji uses natural powers like reverse curses and barrier techniques, which Sukuna used due to his body's muscle memory. He learns the Shrine curse technique, which is different from Sukuna's, which uses indiscriminate slashes to cut down everything in his path. However, the technique remains the same, using scissor-like markings for precise hits. This knowledge forms the basis for learning about Domain Expansion.

How Yuji manifested his Domain Expansion

In JJK chapter 264, Yuji showcases his domain expansion and relentless attacks on Sukuna, revealing his sharpening abilities. He is hyper-focused, targeting the King of Curses to dismantle the space between his and Megumi's soul. Yuji's plan to save Megumi is difficult to execute, requiring greater power.

However, acquiring higher levels of power is easier for him due to his shared body with Sukuna and his technique. Yuji has already manifested the Shrine curse technique and now has a domain expansion. This demonstrates Yuji's ability to acquire greater power and overcome challenges in the battle.

Advertisement

Yuji's ability to manifest a domain expansion is attributed to Kusakabe's teachings during the time skip. With this knowledge, Yuji can imbue his technique into the domain, creating a domain expansion, which is considered the pinnacle of Jujutsu Sorcery. After various attempts to defeat the King of Curses, Yuji has decided to use his own domain to defeat him.

In the end of JJK chapter 264, Yuji forms a unique hand seal and initiates a domain battle. Fans see Yuji speaking to Sukuna, who appears in his body. Yuji either defeats Sukuna or he has a flashback similar to Gojo's before his death. The King of Curses is not looking good, and Yuji's ultimate technique may cause deadly damage to him, potentially saving Megumi. Regardless of the outcome, fans believe Yuji's ultimate technique will ultimately save Megumi.

The powers of Yuji's domain remain unknown to fans, but they can expect an exciting battle with Sukuna in JJK chapter 265. The story promises a surreal end to the surreal battle against the King of Curses, which Yuji's domain is expected to deliver in the upcoming chapters. The Domain Expansion's powers are expected to live up to fans' expectations and showcase Yuji's ascent to the highest levels of Jujutsu sorcery by taking down the King of Curses.

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read via Viz Media. The series can be read by fans officially and for free on the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps. The release date for the next chapter of JJK, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265, is set to be August 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami on When and Why He Decides to Kill Characters