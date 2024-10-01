Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 272: Is It Happening? Series Finale & Manga Future Explore

There has been a lot of talk recently about whether or not there will be a Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 272. Fans are especially curious because the manga ended with chapter 271, leaving several important questions unanswered.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 concluded the story of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki on their final mission. In this chapter, Yuji also remembered his mentor, Satoru Gojo, who had passed away. Meanwhile, the main villain, Ryomen Sukuna, received his own resolution in the afterlife. Despite the ending, the story didn’t tie up everything, leaving several plot points unresolved.

For example, Sukuna’s past was revealed to be linked to Uraume, and many mysteries about their relationship still remain. Similarly, Kenjaku’s secrets, the role of Tengen, and the involvement of other countries in the Culling Games were not fully explained.

Because of these unanswered questions, many fans have speculated that the story might continue, or at least that there could be a sequel. But there has been no official announcement from Shonen Jump or Shueisha about anything like that. For now, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be finished with chapter 271.

Right now, it seems like there won’t be chapter 272 or any more chapters in the near future. However, many fans are hoping that the story might continue in some other way, like through a sequel or spinoff.

One of the biggest reasons for fans wanting chapter 272 is the way the series ended. Many readers felt the ending didn’t address important issues, like the death of Gojo or what happens next for the main characters. The fate of Jujutsu society, which often puts teenagers in dangerous situations, wasn’t fully explored either. In addition, Kenjaku’s relationship with Yuji, as well as the significance of his mother, were left unclear. Uraume’s relationship with Sukuna also remained a mystery, despite becoming more important toward the end.

While fans are disappointed by these unresolved questions, it looks like the manga has come to an end. There is no news of any future chapters or sequels. However, given the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, many are holding out hope that the story could be revisited in the future.

