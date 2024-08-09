Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Gege Akutami Reveals The Origin Of Gojo's Infamous Shades

Jujutsu Kaisen has gained a global following, partly due to its protagonist, Satoru Gojo. Series creator Gege Akutami revealed that Gojo's iconic sunglasses were a wardrobe addition from middle school that continued through high school. Akutami shared this during a Shueisha Q&A, where fans inquired about the origin of Gojo's sunglasses. The series remains popular worldwide, making it a must-watch for shonen fans.

"He had sunglasses on to prevent seeing too much with his six eyes, so it's natural for him to wear them before high school. I hate imagining middle school Gojo with sunglasses, so let’s not go there," Akutami said (via Myamura).

Gojo’s sunglasses are believed to be linked to his clan technique. Born with the rare Six Eyes, Gojo has access to Limitless and can track cursed energy, allowing him to use it to its full potential. His Six Eyes, akin to a hawk’s, can see things kilometers away and act like a high-definition infrared camera, causing headaches. His sunglasses help block some of this input, making him prefer wearing them even at night.

Gojo is a complex character: nonchalant and playful with his students and close colleagues, yet cruel and disrespectful towards sorcerer executives and enemies, as seen in his treatment of Principal Gakuganji.

He is extremely confident in his abilities, believing himself invincible. His assessment of others often hinges on their strength, and he shows apathy toward those he deems weak. His desire for power contributes to his arrogance.

Physically, Gojo is extraordinarily strong, effortlessly handling powerful curses. He inflicted severe injuries on Jogo with powerful punches and kicks, ripped off Jogo’s head and arm, and casually tore out Hanami’s roots. He can also easily dismember transfigured humans.

Gojo is an exceptionally fast fighter, moving quicker than the eye can perceive. He easily outpaced Jogo, delivering almost imperceptible punches and kicks. Gojo could react to and dodge attacks from Toji Fushiguro, a formidable opponent. He can also eliminate a thousand transfigured humans in just five minutes and move faster than Uraume, a powerful sorcerer, nearly killing Kenjaku if not for Sukuna's intervention.

In his duel with Sukuna, Gojo demonstrated superior speed, continuously outpacing Sukuna in hand-to-hand combat. He repeatedly forced Sukuna into defense and caught him off-guard. Gojo even managed to keep up with Sukuna, Mahoraga, and Chimera Beast Agito simultaneously.

