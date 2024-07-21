Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Regrets Overlooking Megumi's Sister Tsumiki; Says THIS

Megumi Fushiguro is experiencing increased depression in Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, which has been rapidly developing to continue the fight against Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc. The series has a large number of characters and stories to balance, but there is not enough time or space to flesh out each addition, especially when a character is supposed to have a bigger prominence than they have thus far.

Gege Akutami's big regret about Megumi's sister

Megumi, who Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami revealed was once planned to be the main hero of the manga, has had his various family members revealed through the series. One was his sister Tsumiki, who Megumi was trying to save during the events of the Culling Game arc. But for Akutami, the creator revealed during the Jujutsu Kaisen art exhibition in Japan was that it was a "huge mistake" not getting enough time to flesh out Tsumiki's background as an actual character.

"In terms of what makes up the core of these two, there just wasn't enough information to flesh out Tsumiki's background, so I think that was a total failure," Akutami explained when asked about developing Megumi's story.

He continued, "This is one part where I feel like it was a huge mistake. I should have had Itadori and Tsumiki have a proper meeting just once...Itadori's perspective is also the reader's perspective, so I absolutely should not have (been made to) move the story forward without getting any insight on readers' thoughts on Tsumiki. Something to reflect on!!"

Tsumiki is not much known beyond a brief flashback into Megumi's past. She spends the first half of the manga in a coma before transforming into a different character during the Culling Game. Akutami has noted that he missed showcasing more of Tsumiki when he had the chance.

A brief about Tsumiki Fushiguro

​​​​​​Tsumiki Fushiguro is the older step-sister of Megumi Fushiguro and the step-daughter of Toji Fushiguro. Tsumiki was also unknowingly chosen by Kenjaku to be a participant of the Culling Game and made into the incarnated host of Yorozu.

Tsumiki is a young girl with brown eyes and brown hair. Her long hair is styled in a ponytail and keeps long bangs on both sides of her face. While in middle school, Tsumiki wore a school uniform that consisted of a tan colored jacket with a black edge over a white colored button shirt and a red tie, navy skirt, black stockings, and black shoes. Tsumiki has been shown to wear a light colored turtleneck under a pink cardigan.

Tsumiki is a kind girl who cared deeply for her step-brother Megumi and would often times scold him for getting himself into many fights. After their parents disappeared, she took on the responsibility of taking care of their home and doing all the housework. As a non-sorcerer, Tsumiki had no special abilities. After having her brain transfigured into that of a sorcerer's by Kenjaku, she had the strength to serve as Yorozu's vessel.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami on When and Why He Decides to Kill Characters