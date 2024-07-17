Jujutsu Kaisen: How Kurusu and Angel's Return Poses Existential Threat to Sukuna; Explained

This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Ever since the beginning of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc in chapter 222 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna has proven to be an overwhelming opponent for the Jujutsu Sorcerers. This was first proved when he managed to cut down the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, in their battle, and he has continued to terrorize them ever since.

Sukuna has remained victorious over every sorcerer that has attacked him so far, including Yuji, Yuta, and even Gojo-Yuta, which allowed the latter to use Gojo’s body. However, one sorcerer who was not considered much of a threat by Sukuna might turn out to be the key to his defeat: the Heian-era sorcerer Angel/Hana Kurusu.

Hana Kurusu/Angel wields a very unique power

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga might already know that the Heian-era sorcerer Angel, awakened in the body of a girl named Hana Kurusu, wields a unique Cursed Technique. Her CT allows her to extinguish or nullify any cursed techniques, including barriers and cursed objects. The extension of this technique, known as Maximum Output: Jacob’s Ladder, allows Angel to conjure up a pillar of light that completely extinguishes any cursed technique under it.

In chapter 213 of the manga, Sukuna and Angel once came face-to-face. This encounter took place right after Sukuna took control of Megumi’s body. Angel’s attack could have worked on Sukuna, but he manipulated Hana Kurusu by pretending to be Megumi, making Hana and Angel believe that Megumi was saved. When she lowered her Jacob’s Ladder, Sukuna attacked Angel, gravely injuring her. Fans thought she was out of commission and that the sorcerers would have to fight Sukuna without her. However, her return in chapter 263 of the manga proved them wrong.

Advertisement

Angel’s return spells massive trouble for Sukuna

The latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga continues the intense battle between Yuji, Todo, and Yuta (in Gojo’s body) versus Sukuna. In the last part of chapter 263, Hana Kurusu/Angel makes a reappearance, starting to use Jacob’s Ladder on an injured Sukuna, who has been weakened by the constant barrage of attacks from the sorcerers.

As mentioned before, Angel’s power works best against barriers and cursed objects. Her abilities were strong enough to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. Since reincarnated sorcerers like Sukuna count as cursed objects, there's a good chance her power can sufficiently weaken him and snuff out his cursed technique. Even though her technique might also affect the sorcerers caught in the pillar of light, it gives the others an opportunity to attack Sukuna and secure a victory.

This time around, Hana Kurusu and Angel won’t be fooled by the same trick Sukuna used before. Much like Yuji, Hana also wants to save Megumi from Sukuna’s clutches. Angel, on the other hand, is the only sorcerer from the Heian-era who actively hates Sukuna, calling him "The Disgraced One." This deep-seated animosity suggests that Angel might be the key to finally defeating Ryomen Sukuna in this battle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Yuta's Entry Was Delayed in Jujutsu Kaisen? Gege Akutami Finally Explains